The Minnesota Timberwolves (23-7) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points in 14 of 30 games this season.

The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 220.9, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves are 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won 19, or 90.5%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Timberwolves have a 61.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Lakers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 14 46.7% 113.4 228.1 107.4 221.9 223.1 Lakers 20 62.5% 114.7 228.1 114.5 221.9 229.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered eight times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered eight times in 16 opportunities on the road.

The Timberwolves score just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Lakers give up (114.5).

Minnesota has a 9-5 record against the spread and a 13-1 record overall when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-14 8-8 16-14 Lakers 14-18 3-4 17-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Timberwolves Lakers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 114.7 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 9-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 13-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-9 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 15-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-5 21-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.