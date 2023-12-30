Richland County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Richland County, North Dakota today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Edgeley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.