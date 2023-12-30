The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) welcome in the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Ohio State is 10-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 82nd.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Buckeyes average are 10.6 more points than the Mountaineers give up (68.8).
  • When Ohio State scores more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • West Virginia has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Mountaineers rank 208th.
  • The Mountaineers put up just 3.7 more points per game (67.8) than the Buckeyes give up (64.1).
  • West Virginia is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did in road games (68.1).
  • Defensively the Buckeyes were better at home last season, surrendering 63.0 points per game, compared to 76.3 when playing on the road.
  • Ohio State drained 6.7 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in road games (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% at home and 36.5% away from home.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than on the road (71.6) last season.
  • At home, the Mountaineers conceded 69.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, West Virginia made fewer trifectas on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans W 78-36 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena
1/6/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.