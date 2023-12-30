Will North Dakota State be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes North Dakota State's complete tournament resume.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-0 NR NR 208

North Dakota State's best wins

North Dakota State, in its signature win of the season, beat the South Dakota Coyotes 84-69 on December 29. That signature victory versus South Dakota included a team-leading 24 points from Heaven Hamling. Elle Evans, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 339/RPI) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358/RPI) on December 20

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, North Dakota State has four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, North Dakota State has drawn the 53rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Bison have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with nine contests coming against teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

NDSU has 17 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Montana State Bobcats vs. North Dakota State Bison

Montana State Bobcats vs. North Dakota State Bison Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

