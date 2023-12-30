For bracketology insights around North Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-1 NR NR 139

North Dakota State's best wins

On November 16, North Dakota State captured its best win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Montana Grizzlies, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Montana was Noah Feddersen, who put up 17 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-67 at home over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on December 7

83-78 at home over San Jose State (No. 265/RPI) on December 4

80-76 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 300/RPI) on November 6

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Based on the RPI, North Dakota State has one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Bison have three losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, North Dakota State faces the 135th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Bison's 17 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of NDSU's 17 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: North Dakota State Bison vs. Montana Grizzlies

North Dakota State Bison vs. Montana Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

