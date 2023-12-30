2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Dakota March Madness Resume | January 1
What are North Dakota's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How North Dakota ranks
|Record
|Summit League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|248
North Dakota's best wins
North Dakota defeated the No. 168-ranked (according to the RPI) Utah Tech Trailblazers, 79-62, on December 16, which goes down as its best win of the season. With 28 points, Treysen Eaglestaff was the leading scorer versus Utah Tech. Second on the team was B.J. Omot, with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 85-68 at home over Elon (No. 201/RPI) on November 12
- 72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on November 26
- 71-69 over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on November 25
- 73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on November 20
North Dakota's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- The Fightin' Hawks have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- North Dakota has been given the 310th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- When it comes to the Fightin' Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.
- UND has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.
North Dakota's next game
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
