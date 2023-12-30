What are North Dakota's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How North Dakota ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 248

North Dakota's best wins

North Dakota defeated the No. 168-ranked (according to the RPI) Utah Tech Trailblazers, 79-62, on December 16, which goes down as its best win of the season. With 28 points, Treysen Eaglestaff was the leading scorer versus Utah Tech. Second on the team was B.J. Omot, with 20 points.

Next best wins

85-68 at home over Elon (No. 201/RPI) on November 12

72-70 over Eastern Michigan (No. 274/RPI) on November 26

71-69 over New Orleans (No. 288/RPI) on November 25

73-71 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on November 20

North Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Fightin' Hawks have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

North Dakota has been given the 310th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Fightin' Hawks' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

UND has 16 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

North Dakota's next game

Matchup: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks vs. Northern Colorado Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

