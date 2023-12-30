Will Marcus Johansson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 30?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Marcus Johansson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansson stats and insights
- In three of 33 games this season, Johansson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play, Johansson has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Johansson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|13:38
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|16:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|15:29
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 2-0
Wild vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
