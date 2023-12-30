For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Marcus Foligno a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • Foligno has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • Foligno has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:56 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:36 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:48 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

