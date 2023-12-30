In LaMoure County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaMoure County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 30

5:30 PM CT on December 30 Location: Edgeley, ND

Edgeley, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Hankinson High School at Edgeley High School