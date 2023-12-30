Kirill Kaprizov will be among those in action Saturday when his Minnesota Wild play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Considering a wager on Kaprizov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 21:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Kaprizov has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 21 of 33 games this year, Kaprizov has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 33 games this season, Kaprizov has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Kaprizov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+27) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 33 Games 4 33 Points 5 13 Goals 2 20 Assists 3

