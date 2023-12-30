Should you wager on Kirill Kaprizov to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140

Kaprizov stats and insights

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 83 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 20:15 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 29:09 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 25:03 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:58 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:07 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

