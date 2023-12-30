The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-4) host the Minnesota Wild (16-13-4, winners of four in a row) at Canada Life Centre. The game on Saturday, December 30 starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild have a 7-3-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (four power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.8%) while allowing 24 goals to their opponents.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Wild vs. Jets Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Jets 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)

Jets (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 16-13-4 this season and are 5-4-9 in overtime contests.

Minnesota has earned eight points (3-5-2) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

Across the four games this season the Wild ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Minnesota has earned five points (2-3-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Wild have scored more than two goals 22 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (13-7-2).

This season, Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 6-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-5-2 (22 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Wild went 6-8-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 2nd 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.15 17th 13th 31.3 Shots 30.2 17th 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 24th 17.48% Power Play % 17.86% 22nd 26th 75.51% Penalty Kill % 71.79% 32nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.