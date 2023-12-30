For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Frederick Gaudreau a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In two of 23 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • Gaudreau has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Gaudreau averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 83 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:05 Home W 6-3
12/23/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:04 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

