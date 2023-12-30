Cass County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Cass County, North Dakota today? We have you covered below.
Cass County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maple Valley High School at Ellendale High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Ellendale, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
