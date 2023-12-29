Friday's Summit schedule includes the South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) meeting the North Dakota State Bison (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Dakota State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Heaven Hamling: 13.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Elle Evans: 12.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Abbie Draper: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Players to Watch

Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.