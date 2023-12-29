North Dakota State vs. South Dakota December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Summit League schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (7-4, 0-0 Summit League) versus the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Lahat Thioune: 14.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bostyn Holt: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paul Bruns: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaac Bruns: 9.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|95th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|80.9
|61st
|144th
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|153rd
|89th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|44.4
|10th
|127th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.6
|14th
|70th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|13.1
|206th
|29th
|9.5
|Turnovers
|12.9
|261st
