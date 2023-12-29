Friday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (10-3) and the North Dakota State Bison (5-6) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-62 and heavily favors South Dakota to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Bison won their most recent outing 67-57 against Central Michigan on Wednesday.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 73, North Dakota State 62

Other Summit Predictions

North Dakota State Schedule Analysis

Against the Northern Colorado Bears on November 20, the Bison captured their best win of the season, a 67-60 road victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bison are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most victories.

North Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Northern Colorado (No. 230) on November 20

93-73 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 1

67-57 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on December 20

North Dakota State Leaders

Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62) Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.6 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

7.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 37.3 FG%

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 71.1 points per game (110th in college basketball) and conceding 70.5 (294th in college basketball).

The Bison average 90.8 points per game at home, and 61.3 on the road.

At home, North Dakota State concedes 64.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 75.3.

