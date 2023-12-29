The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will hope to break a three-game road skid when taking on the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Dakota State Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Betting Trends

North Dakota State has covered four times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Bison's 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

South Dakota has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

Coyotes games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this year.

