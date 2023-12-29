How to Watch North Dakota State vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- North Dakota State has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Bison are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at 20th.
- The Bison put up just 1.3 more points per game (76.8) than the Coyotes allow (75.5).
- North Dakota State is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively North Dakota State has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 92.6 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Bison have played better at home this year, giving up 59.4 points per game, compared to 78.4 on the road.
- North Dakota State is making 11.2 treys per game with a 39.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 5.3 more threes and 6.6% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.9 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Oak Hills Christian
|W 108-14
|Scheels Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 75-65
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Scheels Center
|1/3/2024
|Montana
|-
|Scheels Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
