The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing skid at the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Coyotes have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

North Dakota State has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Bison are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at 20th.

The Bison put up just 1.3 more points per game (76.8) than the Coyotes allow (75.5).

North Dakota State is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Dakota State has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 92.6 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game in away games.

Defensively the Bison have played better at home this year, giving up 59.4 points per game, compared to 78.4 on the road.

North Dakota State is making 11.2 treys per game with a 39.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 5.3 more threes and 6.6% points better than it is averaging in road games (5.9 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule