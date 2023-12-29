Friday's game between the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-8) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored St. Thomas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 29.

The Fighting Hawks' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 108-60 loss to Drake.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 73, North Dakota 61

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks' signature win this season came against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 337) in our computer rankings. The Fighting Hawks took home the 64-56 win at home on December 3.

North Dakota has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).

The Tommies have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 20.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

20.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Nakiyah Hurst: 11.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

11.6 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG% Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

5.6 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Rakiyah Beal: 4.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks have a -76 scoring differential, falling short by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 62.4 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.