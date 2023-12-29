The Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) play the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at 8:00 PM ET on Friday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. North Dakota matchup in this article.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

North Dakota has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Fightin' Hawks have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

St. Thomas has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Tommies games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this season.

