Summit League rivals meet when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
North Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Hawks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • In games North Dakota shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Tommies are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fightin' Hawks sit at 100th.
  • The Fightin' Hawks put up 75.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow.
  • North Dakota has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • North Dakota is posting 84.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 68.5 points per contest.
  • The Fightin' Hawks are surrendering 61.2 points per game this season at home, which is 15.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.3).
  • At home, North Dakota is draining one more threes per game (9) than in road games (8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Waldorf W 87-36 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 @ Utah Tech W 79-62 Burns Arena
12/20/2023 @ Nebraska L 83-75 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/29/2023 St. Thomas - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena
1/3/2024 Northern Colorado - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

