Summit League rivals meet when the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota Stats Insights

The Fightin' Hawks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

In games North Dakota shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Tommies are the 313th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Fightin' Hawks sit at 100th.

The Fightin' Hawks put up 75.2 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow.

North Dakota has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

North Dakota Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota is posting 84.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 68.5 points per contest.

The Fightin' Hawks are surrendering 61.2 points per game this season at home, which is 15.1 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (76.3).

At home, North Dakota is draining one more threes per game (9) than in road games (8). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (31.6%).

North Dakota Upcoming Schedule