Friday's game between the Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with St. Thomas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

North Dakota vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 69, North Dakota 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-1.0)

St. Thomas (-1.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

North Dakota is 4-4-0 against the spread, while St. Thomas' ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of three out of the Fightin' Hawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Tommies' games have gone over. North Dakota is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while St. Thomas has gone 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks average 75.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game.

North Dakota wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It is grabbing 38.5 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.7 per outing.

North Dakota hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc (272nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.2%.

The Fightin' Hawks average 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (167th in college basketball), and allow 88.1 points per 100 possessions (142nd in college basketball).

North Dakota forces 11.2 turnovers per game (255th in college basketball) while committing 11 (111th in college basketball play).

