In this year's Cotton Bowl, the Missouri Tigers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Ohio State Buckeyes. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Ohio State matchup.

Missouri vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-1) 49.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-1.5) 48.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Missouri vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Missouri has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.

Ohio State is 6-4-1 ATS this year.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

Missouri & Ohio State 2023 Futures Odds

Missouri To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.