Grand Forks County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Grand Forks County, North Dakota today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thompson High School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bismarck High School at Grand Forks Red River High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Grand Forks, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langdon Area High School at Larimore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Larimore, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Des Lacs-Burlington High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Thompson, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.