Cass County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cass County, North Dakota today? We've got what you need.
Cass County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kindred High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Belcourt, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nedrose High School at Northern Cass High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Carrington, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kindred High School at Killdeer High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 29
- Location: Killdeer, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
