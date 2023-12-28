The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) are slated to match up on Thursday at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Karl-Anthony Towns and Luka Doncic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSNX, BSSW

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Timberwolves lost to the Thunder on Tuesday, 129-106. Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 25 points (and chipped in six assists and seven boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 25 7 6 1 0 2 Mike Conley 17 2 4 2 0 5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16 6 1 0 0 0

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns is posting 22 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 boards per contest.

Edwards averages 25.2 points, 5.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Rudy Gobert's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 12 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 60.9% from the field (sixth in NBA).

Mike Conley puts up 11.7 points, 2.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 45.8% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.7 points, 1 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 20.8 4.5 5.3 1.4 0.5 2 Rudy Gobert 11.6 12.7 1.6 1 1.9 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 19.4 9.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 1.2 Mike Conley 14.1 2.8 6.1 1.2 0.1 3 Naz Reid 13 5.5 1.5 0.7 0.5 2.2

