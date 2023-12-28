The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on December 28, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

This season, the Timberwolves have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 48.3% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Minnesota has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 24th.

The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game, only 4.3 fewer points than the 117.6 the Mavericks give up.

When Minnesota scores more than 117.6 points, it is 9-0.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are posting 113 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (113.5).

Minnesota cedes 101.1 points per game in home games this season, compared to 112.4 on the road.

The Timberwolves are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.8 more threes and 0.9% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.6 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Timberwolves Injuries