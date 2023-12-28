Find the injury report for the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7), which currently has two players listed (including Karl-Anthony Towns), as the Timberwolves ready for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) at Target Center on Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Timberwolves lost 129-106 to the Thunder on Tuesday. In the Timberwolves' loss, Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding seven rebounds and six assists).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Knee 22.0 9.4 2.9 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel)

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and BSSW

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -9.5 228.5

