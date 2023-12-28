The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (18-13) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Mavericks 110

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 9.5)

Mavericks (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-7.9)

Timberwolves (-7.9) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Timberwolves have covered more often than the Mavericks this season, sporting an ATS record of 16-13-0, as opposed to the 16-15-0 record of the Mavs.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents do it more often (61.3% of the time) than Minnesota and its opponents (55.2%).

The Timberwolves have a .900 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (18-2) this season while the Mavericks have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-8).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 107.3 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 20th with 113.3 points scored per contest.

Minnesota is pulling down 44.6 rebounds per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 40.8 rebounds per contest (best).

The Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Minnesota is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (24th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

This season, the Timberwolves are making 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.9% (eighth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

