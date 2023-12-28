SMU vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fenway Bowl
In this year's Fenway Bowl, the Boston College Eagles are double-digit underdogs (+10) against the SMU Mustangs. Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup.
SMU vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-10)
|50.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- SMU has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs have covered the spread six times this season (6-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.
- Boston College has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover eight times.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.
SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
