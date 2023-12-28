The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Ransom County, North Dakota today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ellendale High School at Lisbon High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28

5:30 PM CT on December 28 Location: Lisbon, ND

Lisbon, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Enderlin High School