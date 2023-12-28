Ransom County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Ransom County, North Dakota today, we've got the information.
Ransom County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellendale High School at Lisbon High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Lisbon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Enderlin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Enderlin, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
