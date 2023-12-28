The Dallas Mavericks (18-13) meet Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-7) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, December 28 tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tim Hardaway Jr. Total Fantasy Pts 1054.4 675.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.7 24.1 Fantasy Rank 26 102

Buy Towns and Hardaway gear on Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Towns' numbers on the season are 22 points, 2.9 assists and 9.4 boards per game.

The Timberwolves average 113.3 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 107.3 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +172 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.

Minnesota wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 44.6 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in the league, while its opponents grab 40.8 per contest.

The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

Minnesota and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The T-Wolves commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 13.4 (14th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. provides the Mavericks 17.5 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +44 scoring differential overall. They put up 119 points per game (seventh in NBA) and give up 117.6 per contest (21st in league).

The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas accumulates rank 24th in the league, 4.4 fewer than the 46.6 its opponents grab.

The Mavericks hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in NBA). They are making 2.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

Dallas has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (first in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Tim Hardaway Jr. Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Tim Hardaway Jr. Plus/Minus Per Game 5.5 0.4 Usage Percentage 26.8% 24.4% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 54.9% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 6.9% Assist Pct 14.4% 7.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.