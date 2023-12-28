In one of the many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 17, the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens square off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jets at Browns

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 28
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Amari Cooper Props: 58.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Breece Hall Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Lions at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 30
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Dak Prescott Props: 282.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)
  • Jared Goff Props: 252.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)

Panthers at Jaguars

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Patriots at Bills

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Josh Allen Props: 239.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-111)

Rams at Giants

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Raiders at Colts

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Titans at Texans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Dolphins at Ravens

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Eagles

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Falcons at Bears

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Saints at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Baker Mayfield Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 5.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
  • Derek Carr Props: 241.5 PASS YDS (O:-118 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

49ers at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Landover, Maryland
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Steelers at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bengals at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Patrick Mahomes II Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)
  • Joe Mixon Props: 44.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Chargers at Broncos

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Packers at Vikings

  • Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 31
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

