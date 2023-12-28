Adams County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Adams County, North Dakota, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hettinger-Scranton COOP at Belfield High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM MT on December 28
- Location: Belfield, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.