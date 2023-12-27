The Minnesota Wild (15-13-4), winners of six home games in a row, host the Detroit Red Wings (16-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-145) Red Wings (+120) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have a 9-4 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Minnesota has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 59.2%.

In 17 games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Wild vs Red Wings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Red Wings Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 97 (24th) Goals 120 (3rd) 101 (13th) Goals Allowed 113 (26th) 20 (21st) Power Play Goals 30 (3rd) 32 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 25 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over four times.

The Wild have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Wild's 3.0 average goals per game add up to 97 total, which makes them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Wild rank 13th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (101 total) in NHL play.

They're ranked 20th in the league with a -4 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.