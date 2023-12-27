Pembina County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Pembina County, North Dakota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pembina County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cavalier High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Leeds, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
