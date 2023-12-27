Can we count on Matthew Boldy finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Red Wings this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Boldy has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 113 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:39 Home W 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSDET, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

