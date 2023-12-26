The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Paycom Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 225.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSN

NBA action

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -4.5 225.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in 12 of 28 outings.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season is 220.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Minnesota has compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Timberwolves vs Thunder Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 16 59.3% 120.7 234.2 113.6 220.2 231.6 Timberwolves 12 42.9% 113.5 234.2 106.6 220.2 222.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Minnesota has a better winning percentage at home (.615, 8-5-0 record) than away (.533, 8-7-0).

The Timberwolves put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow (113.6).

When it scores more than 113.6 points, Minnesota is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 16-12 0-2 15-13 Thunder 19-8 9-0 16-11

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 13-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 18-4 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 16-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 22-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

