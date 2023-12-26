How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes nine exciting contests, the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is a game to catch.
Today's NBA Games
The Detroit Pistons play the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-27
- BKN Record: 14-15
- DET Stats: 109.2 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)
- BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -6.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -275
- DET Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 232.5 points
The Washington Wizards host the Orlando Magic
The Magic go on the road to face the Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 5-23
- ORL Record: 17-11
- WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)
- ORL Stats: 113.1 PPG (20th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -7.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -300
- WAS Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 237.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hit the road the Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 17-13
- MEM Record: 9-19
- NO Stats: 115.7 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th)
- MEM Stats: 107.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (25.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -4.5
- NO Odds to Win: -200
- MEM Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 229.5 points
The Houston Rockets face the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers look to pull of an away win at the Rockets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 15-12
- IND Record: 14-14
- HOU Stats: 111.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- IND Stats: 126.5 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 12.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -2.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- IND Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 237.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz travel to face the Spurs on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 4-24
- UTA Record: 12-18
- SA Stats: 110.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
- UTA Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: UTA -2.5
- UTA Odds to Win: -145
- SA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 242.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 18-9
- MIN Record: 22-6
- OKC Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -3.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -160
- MIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 225.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play host to the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 13-18
- ATL Record: 12-17
- CHI Stats: 110.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 11.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -120
- ATL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 234.5 points
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings
The Kings hope to pick up a road win at the Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- POR Record: 7-21
- SAC Record: 17-11
- POR Stats: 108.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (17th)
- SAC Stats: 117.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.4 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.3 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.9 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 7.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -7.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 236.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets hope to pick up a road win at the Clippers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 17-12
- CHA Record: 7-20
- LAC Stats: 116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CHA Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 120.9 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (14.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -10.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -650
- CHA Odds to Win: +450
- Total: 228.5 points
