The Bowling Green Falcons are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4), in this season's Quick Lane Bowl, where they will oppose the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 37.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup.
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-4)
|37.5
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-5.5)
|37.5
|-220
|+180
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Minnesota is 3-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 4 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Bowling Green is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons are 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
