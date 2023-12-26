Our computer model predicts the Minnesota Golden Gophers will beat the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, December 26 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ford Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+3.5) Over (39.5) Minnesota 25, Bowling Green 24

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 63.6% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers are 3-9-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Golden Gophers have seen five of its 12 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 5.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Minnesota contests.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.8% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

The Falcons have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Bowling Green has a 3-3 record against the spread this year when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Falcons' 11 games with a set total.

The average total for Bowling Green games this year is 6.1 more points than the point total of 39.5 in this outing.

Golden Gophers vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 20.2 26.9 21.4 22.7 18.4 32.8 Bowling Green 26.3 23.5 28.2 24.0 25.0 23.1

