On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9) heads into a home matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6) at Paycom Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and BSN

BSOK and BSN Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1034.7 1359.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.3 52.3 Fantasy Rank 5 26

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

The Timberwolves put up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) while allowing 106.6 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +195 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Minnesota grabs 45 rebounds per game (seventh in league) while allowing 41.2 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

The Timberwolves knock down 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc (eighth-best in NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.8 per game at 33.2%.

Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.5 (13th in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posts 30.8 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder's +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 113.6 per outing (14th in the league).

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is grabbing 41.4 rebounds per game (26th in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.4 per outing.

The Thunder hit 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (14).

Oklahoma City has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (fourth in NBA play), 3.7 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (first in the league).

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game 6.1 9.3 Usage Percentage 26.8% 33% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 63.1% Total Rebound Pct 15.9% 9% Assist Pct 14.6% 31%

