Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 110-98 win over the Kings (his most recent action) McDaniels produced 20 points and four steals.

In this piece we'll break down McDaniels' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.0 12.2 Rebounds 4.5 2.4 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 14.6 15.8 PR -- 13.4 14.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Thunder

McDaniels has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 6.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 3.0 threes per game, or 6.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDaniels' Timberwolves average 101.0 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 104.0 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 113.6 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Thunder have allowed 46.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 21st in the league, allowing 27.1 per game.

The Thunder allow 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 30 14 5 1 2 1 2 12/3/2022 18 8 1 0 2 1 1 10/23/2022 27 11 1 0 0 1 4 10/19/2022 36 19 6 3 0 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.