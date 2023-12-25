Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
When the New York Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, Darius Slayton will be up against a Eagles pass defense featuring Darius Slay. For more stats and insights on this matchup, check out the following article.
Giants vs. Eagles Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Eagles
|57.2
|4.1
|61
|166
|4.70
Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay Insights
Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense
- Darius Slayton has hauled in 512 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Through the air, New York's passing attack has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks last in the league with 2,110 passing yards (150.7 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 30th (5.1).
- The Giants' offensive attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 189 points (13.5 per game).
- New York has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 29.4 times per game (fourth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 34 times (second-fewest in league).
Darius Slay & the Eagles' Defense
- Darius Slay leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 57 tackles, one TFL, and 14 passes defended.
- In the air, Philadelphia has conceded the fifth-highest number of passing yards in the league, 3,189 (227.8 per game).
- The Eagles are seventh-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 24.4 points per game.
- Six players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Philadelphia this season.
- The Eagles have allowed 27 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay Advanced Stats
|Darius Slayton
|Darius Slay
|Rec. Targets
|63
|80
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|38
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.5
|49
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|512
|57
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|36.6
|4.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|191
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
