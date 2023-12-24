Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson has put together a 682-yard year so far (97.4 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 45 passes out of 66 targets.

Jefferson vs. the Lions

Jefferson vs the Lions (since 2021): 4 GP / 135.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 135.8 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The Lions yield 225 passing yards per game, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 22 this season (1.6 per game).

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 79.5 (-118)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

Jefferson, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Jefferson has received 12.7% of his team's 519 passing attempts this season (66 targets).

He has 682 receiving yards on 66 targets to rank 10th in NFL play with 10.3 yards per target.

Jefferson has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (9.7%).

With six red zone targets, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 8.7% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 TAR / 7 REC / 149 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

