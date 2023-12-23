On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (12-8) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSN

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 21.9 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are getting 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Anthony Edwards this year.

Rudy Gobert is putting up 13.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 61.8% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Mike Conley is putting up 11.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.8 points, 7 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 30.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk puts up 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Keegan Murray puts up 12.9 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Kings Timberwolves 116.4 Points Avg. 113 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 105.2 46.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 35.4% Three Point % 36.7%

