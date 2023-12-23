For bracketology insights on North Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How North Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 139

North Dakota State's best wins

North Dakota State took down the Montana Grizzlies (No. 45 in the RPI) in a 78-69 win on November 16 -- its best win of the season. Damari Wheeler-Thomas led the way against Montana, tallying 22 points. Next on the team was Boden Skunberg with 16 points.

Next best wins

78-67 at home over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 7

83-78 at home over San Jose State (No. 256/RPI) on December 4

80-76 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 308/RPI) on November 6

North Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

North Dakota State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

Schedule insights

North Dakota State has been given the 85th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bison have 18 games left this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

Of NDSU's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Dakota State's next game

Matchup: North Dakota State Bison vs. South Dakota Coyotes

North Dakota State Bison vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV Channel: Summit League Network

