Naz Reid's Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, a 118-111 win over the Lakers, Reid tallied nine points.

In this article, we break down Reid's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.2 14.7 Rebounds 6.5 4.5 5.4 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA -- 18.7 21.6 PR -- 17.7 20.1 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.3



Naz Reid Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Reid has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.9 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reid's Timberwolves average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 117.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings have allowed 43.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

The Kings concede 27 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Kings concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Naz Reid vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 18 9 1 0 1 2 0

