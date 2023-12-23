The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Conley posted 16 points, eight assists and two steals in a 118-111 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Conley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.4 13.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.7 Assists 7.5 6.1 6.5 PRA -- 20.2 22.6 PR -- 14.1 16.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.5



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 19.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Conley's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.5 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.1.

Giving up 117.7 points per game, the Kings are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Kings are the 17th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 27 assists per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are 11th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 30 6 3 9 2 0 1

